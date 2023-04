One of Penn State’s top quarterback targets in the 2024 class is Luke Kromenhoek out of Benedictine Military School down in Savannah, Georgia.

Now despite the visit, Kromenhoek has been committed to Florida State for over a year now, committing to the Seminoles back in late March of 2022. However that commitment hasn’t stopped the Nittany Lions from making a significant push for him as he’s been to campus several times since then, including a two day trip last weekend.

“I got there on Friday and we flew into Philly and then drove over there,” Kromenhoek told Rivals. “We met up with the coaches and they kind of just took all around, showed us some cool videos and were recruiting all the parents with the academic side of things. We went out to the stadium to watch practice and went out to dinner afterwards and the staff came along to hangout with us and my family. Overall they just showed us a real good time.”