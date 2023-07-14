On Friday, Cunningham announced his top five and set a decision date for next Saturday, July 22. Joining Penn State in his top five are Oklahoma, Miami, Texas A&M, and Michigan. At the time of publishing, Miami is perceived to be the Nittany Lions' biggest competition for the four-star prospect.

Cunningham is currently a prospect in which three of four FutureCasts favor the Nittany Lions, with all three being the most recent put in, including one from Florida analyst John Garcia Jr.

Coming out of an official visit to Penn State last month, Cunningham said the following about the Nittany Lions.

"Penn State has played a role in my recruitment since my freshman year of high school," Cunningham told Rivals. "I've always had nothing but love for coach (James) Franklin, and knowing that he's not going anywhere is very comforting as a player."

His official visit to Penn State was the only one he took during June. That being said, with his high school just 14 minutes away from the University of Miami, the Hurricanes are still very much a threat in his recruitment headed into next weekend.

While Penn State is currently the perceived leader in his recruitment, the Nittany Lions still need to get this recruitment past the proverbial finish line.







