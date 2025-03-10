Rising 2027 OL Carter Jones sets spring visit to Penn State

2027 rising offensive lineman Carter Jones will have a busy spring, taking 10 visits over March and April. Among those visits for the Poquoson, Virginia, native is a trip to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions' spring game on April 26.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Jones holds nearly a dozen scholarship offers in his recruitment, including Power Four offers from North Carolina State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
Jones is also receiving plenty of additional Power Four interest, as his visit schedule shows. His full visit schedule for this spring is as follows:
West Virginia - March 8
Georgia - March 15
UNC - March 22
Clemson - March 29
South Carolina - April 5
Tennessee - April 7
Duke - April 10
Pittsburgh - April 12
Maryland - April 19
Rutgers - April 25
Penn State - April 26
The April 26 visit will be Jones' first true visit to Happy Valley, though the Nittany Lions did host him last June for a prospect camp. He does not yet hold an offer from Penn State, though that could certainly change in the coming weeks and months.
