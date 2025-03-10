Published Mar 10, 2025
Rising 2027 OL Carter Jones sets spring visit to Penn State
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
2027 rising offensive lineman Carter Jones will have a busy spring, taking 10 visits over March and April. Among those visits for the Poquoson, Virginia, native is a trip to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions' spring game on April 26.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Jones holds nearly a dozen scholarship offers in his recruitment, including Power Four offers from North Carolina State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

Jones is also receiving plenty of additional Power Four interest, as his visit schedule shows. His full visit schedule for this spring is as follows:

West Virginia - March 8

Georgia - March 15

UNC - March 22

Clemson - March 29

South Carolina - April 5

Tennessee - April 7

Duke - April 10

Pittsburgh - April 12

Maryland - April 19

Rutgers - April 25

Penn State - April 26

The April 26 visit will be Jones' first true visit to Happy Valley, though the Nittany Lions did host him last June for a prospect camp. He does not yet hold an offer from Penn State, though that could certainly change in the coming weeks and months.

