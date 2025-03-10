Rising 2027 OL Carter Jones sets spring visit to Penn State

2027 rising offensive lineman Carter Jones will have a busy spring, taking 10 visits over March and April. Among those visits for the Poquoson, Virginia, native is a trip to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions' spring game on April 26.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Jones holds nearly a dozen scholarship offers in his recruitment, including Power Four offers from North Carolina State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

Jones is also receiving plenty of additional Power Four interest, as his visit schedule shows. His full visit schedule for this spring is as follows: