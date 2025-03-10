Penn State Set To Name Beaver Stadium Field - West Shore Home Field

Beaver Stadium's field will have a new name this upcoming season, as the Penn State Board of Trustees has voted to rename the field - West Shore Home Field. The deal is expected to last 15 years long and will pay the university a total of $50 million, which comes out to $3.3 million per year and is the one of the largest naming rights deal in college football.

West Shore Home is a Pennsylvania based home improvement company that offers window and door installation and replacement, as well as bathroom remodeling. They were founded by B.J. Werzyn, who is the founder and CEO of the company and a 1999 graduate of Penn State. Beaver Stadium's naming rights being sold is not a surprise as Penn State recently began their $700 million-dollar renovation project of the stadium and of that $700 million, nearly $70 million has already been raised by the athletic department through donations and gifts. The expansive renovation project is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2027 season. Currently, the west side of the stadium is being renovated after the removal of the press box and west side upper stands structure in late December. There will be temporary seating installed for the 2025 football season with the stadium expected to remain close to or at original capacity.

Notably, it would seem unlikely that the name "Beaver Stadium" will be completely changed. The Nittany Lions' home since 1960 has been synonymous with college football, especially since the inception of the White Out. Additionally, the naming rights for the field itself could also be sold, such as Washington's "Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium" or Kentucky's "Kroger Field at C.M. Newton Grounds".

