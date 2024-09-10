PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2024 Penn State Football Printable Depth Chart

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsRichie

College Football programs all across the country have stopped releasing depth charts and Penn State Football joined that crowd a few seasons back.

However there is no need to fear because after a few games, we here at Happy Valley Insider have decided to put out a printable version of an unofficial Penn State Football depth chart.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE PRINTABLE PDF FILE or check out the sheet embedded below.

Embed content not available
PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0 PSI5NTAiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9kb2NzLmdvb2dsZS5jb20vc3ByZWFkc2hl ZXRzL2QvMTFWZXZITTFGcVg5NXg3Z0MwelFxOXFEZlNqUndpaU9DOHo3cndJ ZmRYaTgvcHViaHRtbD9naWQ9MCZzaW5nbGU9dHJ1ZSZ3aWRnZXQ9ZmFsc2Um aGVhZGVycz1mYWxzZSZjaHJvbWU9ZmFsc2Umcm09bWluaW1hbCI+PC9pZnJh bWU+Cjxicj4KCg==

