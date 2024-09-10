2024 Penn State Football Printable Depth Chart
College Football programs all across the country have stopped releasing depth charts and Penn State Football joined that crowd a few seasons back.
However there is no need to fear because after a few games, we here at Happy Valley Insider have decided to put out a printable version of an unofficial Penn State Football depth chart.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE PRINTABLE PDF FILE or check out the sheet embedded below.
