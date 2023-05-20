Penn State's search for their quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. is over, on Friday night, Olgentany (OH) signal caller Ethan Grunkemeyer made his decision, committing to Penn State. He announced his decision on Twitter, Friday evening.

His decision comes just a week after he visited campus for the first time since receiving an offer earlier this spring. The Lewis Center, Ohio native saw his stock rise immensely this offseason, going from a Group of Five prospects to a bonafide Power Five prospect.

On top of his offer from Penn State, he also collected offers to play at Cincinnati, Indiana, Memphis, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Virginia. Illinois, Iowa State, and Michigan State also showed interest.

It was clear from the time that the Nittany Lions offered Grunkmeyer that they would become a top suitor for the unranked quarterback. It wouldn't take long for the Nittany Lions to get an unofficial visit scheduled with him, that visit took place last weekend.

Coming off his visit to Penn State, Grunkemeyer told Happy Valley Insider that it was "a really good visit," and that "The staff was a huge piece. Everything they do is super detailed and they do a great job at developing quarterbacks." It was also clear that a decision was on the horizon for the 6-foot-2 quarterback

Grunkmeyer will be back in town this weekend to take part in the Elite 11 Regionals that are taking place at State College High School on Sunday. Notably, he works closely with quarterback guru Brad Maendler who also works with Penn State quarterback Drew Allar when he's away from the program.

Grunkmeyer is Penn State's 14th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class and the first in the month of May. While the Nittany Lions' have searched long and hard for their first quarterback commitment in the class, it is expected that the program will explore the possibility of adding a second quarterback to their class.

The Nittany Lions have extended several quarterbacks recently including The Hun School's Miles O'Neill and Indiana native Tyler Cherry. O'Neill will be also taking part in the Elite 11 on Sunday in State College and is expected to visit campus on Monday, he's confirmed with Happy Valley Insider.