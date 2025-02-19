Penn State Vs. Nebraska: Preview, how to watch and more

Penn State Men's Basketball takes on Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions are currently 13-13 and 3-12 in conference play. Penn State is currently on a seven-game losing streak and has lost 11 of their last 12 games. The Nittany Lions also sit dead-last at 18th in the Big Ten standings. Their last win was against Rutgers on January 20th. Nebraska stands at 17-9 and 7-8 in conference play. The Cornhuskers are coming off a win against Northwestern and have won five of their last six games. The Cornhuskers are also ninth in the Big Ten rankings. Nebraska is also ranked No. 46 in the NET rankings while Penn State is No. 78. The Nittany Lions are looking to snap their seven-game losing streak and strive to finish the season above .500. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

STATS TO WATCH...

Nebraska has shot 33.2% from 3-pt on 190-of-572 shooting. Penn State is shooting 33.5% on 186-of-555 from three. The Nittany Lions shoot 47.3% from the field and the Cornhuskers also shoot 46.0% from the field. As for scoring, Penn State scores 79.5 points per game and Nebraska scores 75.8 points per game. Penn State also shoots more free throws. The Nittany Lions are 436-of-584 (74.7%) from the free throw line and the Cornhuskers are 418-of-553 (75.6%) from the free throw line. The turnover numbers are high for both team two teams. Nebraska turns the ball over 11.6 times per game and Nittany Lions turn the ball over 12.2 times per game. Penn State also earns 8.3 steals per game and Nebraska earns 7.3 steals per game. In total, Penn State forces 14.6 turnovers per game and Nebraska forces 12.7 turnovers per game.





KEY MATCHUPS...

The leading scorer for Nebraska is 6'7" senior guard, Brice Williams, who is averaging 19.5 points per game. Williams also leads the team with 2.9 assists and adds 4.1 rebounds per game and 1.1 steals per game. Williams will likely be guarded by Ace Baldwin Jr. The Baltimore native is averaging 14.0 points per game, a career-high 7.2 assists per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, 2.1 steals per game and is shooting a career-high 93.3% from the free throw line on 126-of-135 shooting. The Cornhuskers will be without leading rebounder Berke Büyüktuncel for the third consecutive game. The 6'10" sophomore is tallying 5.9 rebounds per game, 7.2 points per game and 1.0 steals per game. In the absence of Büyüktuncel, the Cornhusker have gone 1-1. The next player to watch is Juwan Gary. The 6'6" senior forward is second on the team in both points and rebounds. Gary is adding 13.6 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game and 1.1 steals per game. Gary will likely be guard by 6'8" forward, Zach Hicks. The New Jersey native adds 11.7 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, 1.0 steals per game and is shooting 39.7% (62-of-156) from three. Nebraska also tallies 35.2 rebounds per game and Penn State collects 33.9 rebounds per game.

HOW TO WATCH...

TV: Big Ten Network – Ed Cohen (pxp) & Shon Morris (analyst) WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (13-13, 3-12) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-9, 7-8) WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA SPREAD: Nebraska -1.5

SERIES HISTORY....

Nebraska and Penn State have met 27 times in history. The Nittany Lions lead the series 14-13. The latest matchup was on February 17, 2024 where the Cornhuskers blew out the Nittany Lions 68-49. Also, the last time the two met in the Bryce Jordan Center was on January 21, 2023 when Penn State won 76-65.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....

Projected Starters Penn State Position Nebraska Ace Baldwin Jr. Guard Brice Williams D'Marco Dunn Guard Same Hoiberg Nick Kern Jr. Guard Rollie Worster Zach Hicks Forward Juwan Gary Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser Center Andrew Morgan



PROJECTED STARTERS RANKED AS RECRUITS....

Sam Hoiberg walked onto Nebraska in 2021