Published Apr 26, 2025
2025 Penn State Football / NFL Draft and Free Agency Tracker
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

The 2025 NFL Draft is this weekend as things kickoff on Thursday, April 24th and will go through Saturday, April 26th out in Green Bay, Wisconsin as tons of college football players will hear their name called as their dreams come true.

At the moment, there are a few former Penn State Football players projected to be picked, especially Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren who are projected by many to go in the top 10 picks. There are also several others could find their way into the league via a mid to late draft pick, a free agent signing or a rookie mini camp invite.

To help keep track of all the movement, Happy Valley Insider has decided to put together an NFL Draft / Free Agency tracker below.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
FORMER NITTANY LIONS DRAFTED
PLAYERROUND / PICK NUMBERTEAM

EDGE Abdul Carter

First Round / Pick No. 3

New York Giants

TE Tyler Warren

First Round / Pick No. 17

Indianapolis Colts

S KJ Winston

Third Round / Pick No. 82

Tennessee Titans

S Jaylen Reed

Sixth Round / Pick No. 187

Houston Texans

LB Kobe King

Sixth Round / Pick No. 201

Minnesota Vikings

UNDRAFTED PLAYERS
NAMEUDFA / ROOKIE MINI CAMPTEAM

OL Saleem Wormley

UDFA

Baltimore Ravens

DT Coziah Izzard

UDFA

Kansas City Chiefs

CB Jalen Kimber

UDFA

Tennessee Titans

WR Julian Fleming

UDFA

Green Bay Packers

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board