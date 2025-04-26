2025 Penn State Football / NFL Draft and Free Agency Tracker

The 2025 NFL Draft is this weekend as things kickoff on Thursday, April 24th and will go through Saturday, April 26th out in Green Bay, Wisconsin as tons of college football players will hear their name called as their dreams come true.

At the moment, there are a few former Penn State Football players projected to be picked, especially Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren who are projected by many to go in the top 10 picks. There are also several others could find their way into the league via a mid to late draft pick, a free agent signing or a rookie mini camp invite.

To help keep track of all the movement, Happy Valley Insider has decided to put together an NFL Draft / Free Agency tracker below.