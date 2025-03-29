2027 four-star RB and Penn State commit Kemon Spell shuts down recruitment

Kemon Spell with Penn State associate head coach/defensive recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks coach Terry M. Smith. (Photo by Kemon Spell)

Class of 2027 four-star running back and Penn State commit Kemon Spell is shutting his recruitment down. He believes PSU is the best program for his future and he will not be considering any other schools moving forward. Spell, out McKeesport Area High School, is a top-75 prospect nationally, checking in at No. 74 in the Rivals250. He also ranks as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 5 running back in the 2027 cycle. While back in Happy Valley for a visit with Penn State on Saturday, Spell sat down with head coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, running backs coach Stan Drayton, assistant running backs coach Charles Walker and other Penn State staff members. Following those conversations, Spell came to the conclusion that he is locked in with the Nittany Lions. "My talk with Coach Franklin was awesome," Spell told Rivals.com. "He sat down with me and my parents and talked about the love he has for me and my family, and how I will be treated just like his (own) kids."

Perhaps the biggest threat to the Nittany Lions in Spell's recruitment was Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish recently offered Spell on "Pot of Gold Day" on March 17, but his relationship with recently-hired Notre Dame associate head coach/running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider made that pursuit something to keep an eye on. Seider was the assistant head coach/co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach for the Nittany Lions when Spell committed to Penn State back in August of 2024. Spell shares a special bond with Seider. However, Spell remains committed to Penn State and plans to keep that pledge all the way until it is time for the 2027 prospect to sign with the school. In addition to his strong connection with Franklin, one big reason why he is deciding to shut down his recruitment this early in the process is because of his growing relationship with Drayton. "Me and Coach Drayton's relationship has gotten stronger and stronger the more we talk, the more we go over things," Spell said. "I saw something special in (Coach Drayton) in my eyes. I want him coaching me." Spell's tight bond with Walker is also a big reason why Spell is eager to become a Nittany Lion in the near future. "Coach Charles Walker, I love him," Spell said. "He shows so much affection toward me and my family. This is really the best group (of coaches) in the country."