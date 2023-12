Penn State football wrapped up the early signing period by locking in all 25 of its previous commits as they all became official members of the Nittany Lions' 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Barring any surprises by the time the late signing period comes around in February, Penn State's class, which ranks No. 15 in the nation, is essentially locked in.

Before fully turning the page to the 2025 targets, I offer three final thoughts on the 2024 class and break down some of the most intriguing players and position groups.