A closer look at Penn State's defensive line options in 2023

Team success so many times can comes down to how the trenches are built, last week we took a look at the Offensive Line and what Phil Trautwein is looking to build in 2023. This week we flip sides of the ball and now take a look at the options out there for the defensive line.

Jameial Lyons got the ball rolling for John Scott and the D-Line room last month. Lyons is just the start though, and the Nittany Lions will look to add at least two to three more up front.

Let's take a look at a few of their top targets and where we think things currently stand in the eyes of Nittany Nation.