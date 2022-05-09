 A closer look at Penn State's options at defensive line in 2023
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-09 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

A closer look at Penn State's defensive line options in 2023

Eric Lammers • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

Team success so many times can comes down to how the trenches are built, last week we took a look at the Offensive Line and what Phil Trautwein is looking to build in 2023. This week we flip sides of the ball and now take a look at the options out there for the defensive line.

Jameial Lyons got the ball rolling for John Scott and the D-Line room last month. Lyons is just the start though, and the Nittany Lions will look to add at least two to three more up front.

Let's take a look at a few of their top targets and where we think things currently stand in the eyes of Nittany Nation.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

WATCH CLOSELY....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}