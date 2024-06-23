The addition to the class moved the Nittany Lions back into the top-10 of the Rivals recruiting rankings after they dropped out of the top-10 following the decommitment of four-star tailback Alvin Henderson .

Late Saturday night, Penn State picked up commitment No. 16 of their 2025 recruiting class from four-star running back Jabree Coleman .

Coleman is the third running back of the Nittany Lions' class joining the likes of fellow four-star Pennsylvania native Tiqwai Hayes and three-star Arkansas standout Kiandrea Barker .

With the addition of Coleman, Penn State now holds four Rivals250 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class in No. 53 CB Daryus Dixson, No. 125 RB Jabree Coleman, No. 135 CB Jahmir Joseph, and No. 190 LB Alex Tatsch.



The Nittany Lions also have five additional four-star commitments from TE Matt Henderson, LB Dayshaun Burnett, QB Bekkem Kritza, LB DJ McClary, and the aforementioned RB Tiqwai Hayes.



Their seven remaining commitments; S Antonio Branch, WR Lyrick Samuel, RB Kiandrea Barker, OL Michael Troutman III, OL Owen Aliciene, CB Xxavier Thomas, and OL Brady O'Hara are all currently ranked as three-star prospects.





