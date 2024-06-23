A look at Penn State's 2025 recruiting class following commitment No. 16
Late Saturday night, Penn State picked up commitment No. 16 of their 2025 recruiting class from four-star running back Jabree Coleman.
The addition to the class moved the Nittany Lions back into the top-10 of the Rivals recruiting rankings after they dropped out of the top-10 following the decommitment of four-star tailback Alvin Henderson.
Coleman is the third running back of the Nittany Lions' class joining the likes of fellow four-star Pennsylvania native Tiqwai Hayes and three-star Arkansas standout Kiandrea Barker.
Nittany Lions 2025 class now feature four Rivals250 commitments
With the addition of Coleman, Penn State now holds four Rivals250 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class in No. 53 CB Daryus Dixson, No. 125 RB Jabree Coleman, No. 135 CB Jahmir Joseph, and No. 190 LB Alex Tatsch.
The Nittany Lions also have five additional four-star commitments from TE Matt Henderson, LB Dayshaun Burnett, QB Bekkem Kritza, LB DJ McClary, and the aforementioned RB Tiqwai Hayes.
Their seven remaining commitments; S Antonio Branch, WR Lyrick Samuel, RB Kiandrea Barker, OL Michael Troutman III, OL Owen Aliciene, CB Xxavier Thomas, and OL Brady O'Hara are all currently ranked as three-star prospects.
MORE COMMITMENTS ON THE WAY?
More commitments could be on the way for Penn State in the near future as well with FutureCasts in favor of the Nittany Lions currently in for S Braswell Thomas, WR Jeff Exinor, DT Yvan Kemajou, and WR Lex Cyrus among others.
Additional top targets in CB Brandon Finney, ATH Matthew Outten, DT Jarquez Carter, TE Andrew Olesh, ATH Rashad Johnson, and DT Randy Adirika are also expected in the upcoming weeks. While it's unlikely the Nittany Lions will land each of those top targets, they are in a good position for several.
|POS.
|NAME
|ST
|STARS
|RTG
|DATE
|
RB
|
FL
|
5.8
|
4/16/23
|
LB
|
NJ
|
5.9
|
9/24/23
|
RB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
9/25/23
|
TE
|
PA
|
5.7
|
9/26/23
|
QB
|
CO
|
5.8
|
11/14/23
|
DB
|
PA
|
5.6
|
12/21/23
|
OL
|
CT
|
5.8
|
1/24/24
|
LB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
2/4/24
|
LB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
2/7/24
|
OL
|
NJ
|
5.5
|
2/11/24
|
WR
|
NY
|
5.5
|
2/16/24
|
RB
|
AL
|
6.0
|
4/11/24
|
TE
|
VA
|
5.8
|
5/8/24
|
CB
|
CA
|
5.9
|
6/10/24
|
CB
|
PA
|
5.7
|
6/17/24
|
S
|
FL
|
5.7
|
6/19/24
|
RB
|
PA
|
5.9
|
6/22/24
--------------------------------------------------------------
