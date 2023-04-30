Below, we highlight four Nittany Lions we believe could find themselves in the first-round discussion next spring and then highlight nine additional Nittany Lions that could be drafted next April if they chose to declare.

Penn State this weekend had a great showing in the 2023 NFL Draft with six players being selected. That being said, Penn State's 2024 draft class has a chance to be an even better one.

If Fashanu chose to enter this year's draft, he would've been a top-10 draft pick. Instead, he's coming back for this upcoming season, in what should be his final as a Nittany Lion. The Washington (DC) native is the complete package on the offensive line and will be one of the country's top offensive linemen this year. If he stays healthy, he has a chance to go top five or higher next April.

It was expected Joey Porter Jr would be the first Penn State defensive back to be drafted in the first round, unfortunately, that did not come to fruition. That being said, the Nittany Lions may only have to wait one more year with Kalen King. King was arguably Penn State's best cornerback this past season and earned multiple All-American honors. Now, he'll be the Nittany Lions' top cornerback next year and one of the best in the country. He has a chance to be a premier shutdown cornerback at the next level and should be a first-round draft pick. Additionally, it's worth noting, next year's draft will be in his hometown of Detroit.

Robinson signed with the Maryland Terrapins in the 2021 recruiting class as a linebacker. But after transferring to Penn State last offseason, Robinson made the move to defensive end and it was a move that worked out tremendously. The Gaithersburg (MD) native was Pro Football Focus's top-graded pass rusher. If he builds upon his strong 2022 season, it could be a special 2023 season for Robinson and he'll find himself as a potential first-round draft pick next spring.

Isaac has the opportunity with a big 2023 to catapult himself up, draft boards. This past season, Isaac was returning from a torn Achilles, before next season arrives, he'll be two years removed from his injury. It wouldn't be crazy to think that the extra year could make a huge difference as he looks to tap back into that potential that made him such a highly-valued prospect out of Canarsie. All in all, he put together a quality 2022 season - he should also test well at the combine whenever he does decide to enter the NFL Draft. If he can take his game to the next level on the field, it wouldn't be surprising to see him work his way into first-round conversation.

OG Landon Tengwall - This one may be a little optimistic but if Tengwall can stay healthy this fall and put together a strong redshirt sophomore season, it wouldn't be shocking to see his draft stock elevate to the point of consideration.

OL Hunter Nourzad: Nourzad is a versatile offensive lineman with upside at multiple positions. High football IQ player who will be a big part of Penn State’s potential a success this year.

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith - Lambert-Smith has the speed and skill set that will translate to the NFL level, he has to show it on the field however consistently.

WR Dante Cephas - Cephas has proven to be a very good wide receiver at Kent State, can it translate now to the Power Five level? If it does, he could be a one-and-done transfer for the Nittany Lions.

WR Malick McClain - This is entirely projection based but if McClain can have a big season for the Nittany Lions, he has the chance to be a very high draft pick. He has great size and elite speed for that size as well. Much like Lambert-Smith, if he could show production in any consistent matter, his draft stock should rise by quite a bit.

TE Theo Johnson - Johnson has good size as a tight end and has the pass-catching skill set that will make him a valuable commodity at the next level. Staying on the field has been a little bit of an issue but as long as he can do just that, he should be a second or third-round pick next April.

LB Curtis Jacobs - Jacobs is an athletic linebacker which will help him and his draft stock and this past season he showed quality production and took a big step forward in his game. If he can do it again this season, he should hear his name called next April.

DB Daequan Hardy - Hardy is a great slot cornerback for Penn State and has great speed with sub-4.40 times when it comes to the 40-yard dash, that alone is going to raise his draft stock quite a bit when it comes to combine testing. Then a look at his production against some of the best slot receivers in the country will do the rest of the talking.

DB Johnny Dixon - Dixon came to Penn State a few years from South Carolina and immediately stepped into the Nittany Lions' secondary and has produced. He's been another top-end cornerback for the Nittany Lions including recording 10 pass breakups this past fall.

S Keaton Ellis - Ellis has seemingly been around forever. He's not going to be the best safety or flashiest safety in the draft but he's a fundamentally sound prospect who should test rather well. He may not be a day one or two pick, but he should be up for an early day three selection at the least based on everything we've seen so far.



