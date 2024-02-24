The win moves the Nittany Lions reocrd to 14-14 overall on the season and an 8-9 record in Big Ten play. For Indiana, the Hoosiers fall to 14-13 overall and 6-10 in conference play.

Big offensive days for Penn State's Ace Baldwin and Zach Hicks helped lead the Nittany Lions past the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center, as Penn State picked up a 83-74 win.

In the win, Ace Baldwin led the Nittany Lions with 23 points, four rebounds, and nine assists while Zach Hicks was 4-for-8 from three-point range, totaling 17 points and seven rebounds in the win. D'Marco Dunn and Nick Kern both finished with double-digit scoring efforts as well with 13 and 11 points.

Penn State led for 27 minutes of Saturday's game including the entirety of the second half after taking a 40-33 lead into halftime. As a team, the Nittany Lions shot 45.3%, a tad lower than Indiana's 50.9%, however, the Nittany Lions were able to find success from deep throughout the game, making 9-of-21 three-point attempts.

Indiana, on the other hand, struggled from deep, hitting just 2-of-15 attempts, both makes coming in the closing minutes as the Hoosiers were looking to make a last minute comeback.

The Nittany Lions also made 87% of their attempts from the free throw line, hitting 26-of-30 while the Hoosiers shot 56.0%, hitting just 14-of-25.

For most of the early portion of Saturday's game, it was a close back-and-forth affair. Neither team in the opening 18 minutes were able to grow their lead out to more than four points. However, the Nittany Lions just prior to half would use a layup and a pair of free throws by Ace Baldwin in the final 65 seconds to grow that lead to as big as eight points before Hoosiers' star Trey Galloway hit a free throw in the final seconds to cut the lead down to seven.

Coming out of halftime, it was once again quite back-and-forth, Penn State would look to grow their lead several teams in the half, including as much as 12 points in the opening minutes but credit to Indiana, the Hoosiers would continue to answer back.

Indiana would use a 10-2 run following the 15 minute mark of the half to cut a 50-39 Penn State lead down to 52-49 but the Nittany Lions would be able to stop the bleeding and answer back accordingly. The Nittany Lions would go on a strong run of their own, outscoring Indiana 11-5 over the next two and half minutes to extend their lead back to nine at 63-54.

It was that run by the Nittany Lions that all but cemented the win. Indiana was able to get as close as five points with just under three minutes remaining but the Nittany Lions would answer right back with a 6-0 run to extend it right back to 11 points, ultimately leading to an 83-74 win.