All-American wrestler Drew Hildebrandt joins Penn State Wrestling

Rumors of Hildebrandt transferring in and joining the Nittany Lions have been swirling the internet for the last few weeks, but now it's finally official as his name is now on the roster.

Hildebrandt wrestled for Central Michigan the last five seasons, where he was a career 125-lber for the Chippewas. While at Central Michigan, Hildebrandt managed to qualify for the national tournament three times, and reached the podium last season, finishing fourth at 125-lbs.

It’s a huge bolster to the lineup. Currently, the starting 125-lbers for the Nittany Lions are freshman Baylor Shunk and Bucknell transfer Jakob Campbell, who have struggled in limited action.

Hildebrandt is the younger brother of 2021 Olympic bronze medalist, Sarah Hildebrandt. If Hildebrandt does join the team, this will be his only season of eligibility. He would be the seventh All-American in a Penn State starting lineup that currently features six returning All-Americans.