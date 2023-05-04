The anticipated $700 million renovations to Penn State's Beaver Stadium are one step closer to reality. On Wednesday, the first step of those renovations was approved by Penn State Trustees’ Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning.

The authorization from the committee allows Penn State to "expend funds and award contracts for the first phase of this project are approved for an amount not to exceed $70,000,000."

The exact language of the proposal was the following;

"The current proposed Beaver Stadium renovation will extend the life of the existing facility, generate new revenue, and greatly improve the quality of the fan experience. As envisioned, the Beaver Stadium renovation will align Penn State Football facilities and operations with the highest competitive level within the Power 5 and Big 10. The plan is to focus on the west side of the stadium to provide improved access for broadcasting, greatly improved circulation, new restrooms, upgraded concession offerings and much-needed premium seating. Improvements to the rest of the stadium will include improved vertical circulation, upgraded concourses, circulation renovations to enhance accessibility, restroom additions, and upgraded concession quality and capacity. Field lighting improvements to meet NCAA standards are also planned. The capacity of Beaver Stadium will be maintained for more than 100,000 spectators. The project will also address as much of the current facility maintenance needs as possible. Mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and telecom work to optimize integration with campus systems will be included in the project scope. The bulk of Beaver Stadium infrastructure and utilities are located on or have their primary entry points on the west side of the stadium.

As a first phase, we are requesting authorization from the Board to expend funds for design costs, professional consultant expenses, acquisition of permits, stadium winterization costs, and related expenses."