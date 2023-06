Immediately what stands out about Brown is the way he moves on tape. Along with his football skillset, he is also a standout out track athlete in each of the 55m, 100m, and 200m races.

Players who have a successful background in track have proven to succeed in higher levels of football, but usually they will have a specific skill set where that can only be used in special situations. What is different about Brown is that he has a much more complete skillset as a wide receiver already.