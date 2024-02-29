On Thursday night, news broke that defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg was no longer listed on Penn State's roster. Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that van den Berg is no longer on the roster and with the team.

van den Berg committed to the Nittany Lions as a JUCO prospect in June 2021. It came as a bit of a surprise when he chose the Nittany Lions over Iowa, and he would go on to redshirt in 2021.

Despite redshirting, he did play in the Outback Bowl that season. He flashed in the Outback Bowl recording 5 tackles and a sack. This helped springboard van den Berg into a key rotational role on the Nittany Lion defensive line the past two seasons.

Appearing in 24 of 26 games the past two seasons, van den Berg recorded 20 tackles and a pair of sacks. He also forced a fumble, as well as having recorded a fumble recovery.

When the offseason first started losing van den Berg would have seemed like a big blow. However, with Dvon Ellies and Hakeem Beamon both electing to return to Penn State instead of going pro, the Nittany Lion defensive tackle room remains strong.