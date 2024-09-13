COACHSPEAK: Asst. coach Chris Maldonado talks OL commit Malachi Goodman
Penn State Football landed their commitment for the 2025 class when Four-Star / Rivals250 offensive lineman Malachi Goodman announced his decision to verbally commit to the program.
Happy Valley Insider decided to reach out to Paramus Catholic High School Asst. coach / Chris Maldonado to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Penn State is getting in Goodman.
HOW IS GOODMAN ON THE FIELD?: "Malachi is a vocal leader and an innate competitor on the field. These qualities are deeply embedded in who he is as a person. He loves to compete, challenges opposing teams, and elevates his teammates to a higher level. He’s the guy out front leading the way, encouraging others to follow."
