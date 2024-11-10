Day After Thoughts White Out Edition: PSU Bounces Back Dominates Washington

Growth can be a weird thing. Sometimes growth will happen quickly, other times it can take a few years. Sometimes even longer than a few years. No. 6 Penn State dominating Washington 35-6 to improve to 8-1 in front of a White Out crowd on Saturday was an example of growth. This was not the first example of growth from the 2024 Nittany Lions. Overcoming a double-digit halftime lead to somehow escape USC with a 33-30 overtime victory? Growth. Losing your starting quarterback only to completely dominate the second half in a 28-13 primetime victory at Camp Randall Stadium? Growth. As for Saturday night's growth, coming off yet another gut punch of a loss against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions dominated a quality opponent. Washington is better than their 5-5 record, yet the Nittany Lions dominated the Huskies. Penn State picked up a 35-6 victory that was not even as close as the final score, overcoming the previous struggles of James Franklin against the spread the week after Ohio State. With a College Football Playoff berth still well within reach Penn State destroyed a quality opponent. This, once again, was progress.

After a poor performance last week, the offense exploded early

Following a disappointing offensive performance against Ohio State, the Penn State offense bounced back on Saturday night. That bounce back started on the team’s opening drive. On their first possession of the game, the Nittany Lion offense marched 72-yards on 9 plays with the drive culminating in a Beau Pribula touchdown run. Penn State’s second offensive possession saw the team march down the field again, resulting in a 2-yard Superman dive by Tyler Warren to make the score 14-0 Nittany Lions. The offensive success continued in Penn State’s next two possessions. At halftime, the Nittany Lions had scored on all four drives and led 28-0. Penn State averaged 5.6 yards per carry in the first half. Drew Allar was 14/18 hitting multiple shots that stretched the field, and Tyler Warren was doing a little bit of everything. The Nittany Lions offense did every and anything they wanted to on their first two drives, exactly what everyone wanted to see after all the frustration from last weekend.

Tyler Warren loves the White Out

Tyler Warren will go down as arguably the best tight end in program history, as well as one of the best all-around offensive players at least of his era. Of all the things Warren does at a high level, having big games in the White Out is at the top of the list. It all started in 2021 when, as a redshirt freshman, Warren rushed for a touchdown and had a 22-yard reception in 28-20 White Out victory over Auburn. Warren had a 38-yard touchdown reception in 2022's 45-17 White Out victory over Minnesota, and in last year's 31-0 shutout of Iowa, he had a pair of receptions with both being touchdowns. In his final White Out on Saturday night, Warren did a little bit of everything for the Nittany Lion offense. Warren rushed for a pair of touchdowns, had 8 receptions for 75 yards, and threw two passes. His blocking was also a key cog in Penn State rushing for 266 yards while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Warren went out with a bang in his final White Out.

Abdul Carter wrecked the game

What a game by Abdul Carter. The junior defensive end showed the entire college football world why some projections have him as a top-five pick in April's NFL Draft. Throughout the night Washington could not block Carter. Any time he was "blocked" it was because Washington's offensive line held Carter and it was not called. He consistently demanded double teams, wrecked one play after another, and lived in the backfield. Carter finished the game with 6 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, and 2 sacks. These stats did not do his performance justice. Carter was regularly in the backfield and pressuring the quarterback. Both Will Rogers and Demond Williams will be seeing Carter in their nightmares. Saturday night's tape is one Carter will be showing to NFL scouts in the coming months.

Say it with me - All-American safety Jaylen Reed

Entering the season there was a discussion on Jaylen Reed being the most important player on Penn State's defense. So far this season, he has looked like that player and that continued on Saturday night. The senior safety finished with a team leading 7 tackles, to go with an interception. Reed's interception came with Penn State leading 14-0 and facing an opportunity to run away with the game. His interception triggered said run away. So far this season Reed has not just been Penn State's most important defensive player, outside of Abdul Carter he has been arguably the team's best defensive player. Reed garnered some mid-season All-American buzz. He has continued to perform at this level and deserves All-American recognition at the end of the season.

File this Corey Smith performance away