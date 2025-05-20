Penn State Opens as 43.5-Point Favorite versus Nevada Wolfpack

The Nittany Lions, fresh off a College Football Playoff semifinals appearance, have opened as a 43.5-point favorite over the Wolfpack.

Another sign that football season is drawing closer is that sportsbooks are releasing lines for the early portions of the 2025 season. Recently, DraftKings released their week one lines for the college football season, including Penn State's home matchup against Nevada.

In 2024, the Wolfpack went 3-10 under first-year head coach Jeff Choate. It was the third straight season that the Wolfpack lost 10 games, going 2-10 in both 2022 and 2023.

The August 30 matchup between the Nittany Lions and Wolfpack will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Penn State is 6-0 against Mountain West competition all-time, with singular wins over Utah State, San Diego State, and Boise State, while also having three wins over Air Force.

Nevada is 4-23 against the Big Ten's current programs with wins over Washington, Purdue, Northwestern, and Oregon.

After opening their season with Nevada on August 30, Penn State will host FIU on September 6 and Villanova on September 13 before opening Big Ten play on September 27 against the Oregon Ducks.

Since 2024, Penn State is 36-8 against non-conference opponents under head coach James Franklin. Six of those eight losses have come in bowl games. The program's last regular season non-conference loss came against Pittsburgh in 2016.