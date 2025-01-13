Design your own jersey they said...or maybe don't

Last year, I asked Christian Berger, Matthew DiMarsico, Jarod Crespo, and Ryan Kirwan, "If they could design any Penn State jersey to wear, how would they design it?". The results varied from a jersey looking more like a Pop-Tart than a jersey, a copycat of the Penn State Football jersey, and a mimic of the New York Rangers jerseys.

As they have debuted three alternate jerseys this season, I decided to bring the question back today, but with a different set of players. I can't say they did much better, but at least they tried.

First up, senior Carson Dyck said, "I like what we already have, but I'll add a little bit." so he added some nice polka dots, as pictured below.



