Design your own jersey they said...or maybe don't

Last year, I asked Christian Berger, Matthew DiMarsico, Jarod Crespo, and Ryan Kirwan, "If they could design any Penn State jersey to wear, how would they design it?". The results varied from a jersey looking more like a Pop-Tart than a jersey, a copycat of the Penn State Football jersey, and a mimic of the New York Rangers jerseys.
As they have debuted three alternate jerseys this season, I decided to bring the question back today, but with a different set of players. I can't say they did much better, but at least they tried.
First up, senior Carson Dyck said, "I like what we already have, but I'll add a little bit." so he added some nice polka dots, as pictured below.
Then we have senior Tyler Paquette, who liked the classic diagonal design and wanted it to be camo...however, he just wrote camo instead of drawing camo. Looking at the neckline of this masterpiece, that was probably for the best.
Finally, sophomore Casey Aman took his shot with his design skills, also opting for a diagonal style but just using "PSU" and his own number in the corner like the Wrigley jerseys they recently donned.
Out of curiosity, I asked generative AI to design one, and while ChatGPT has quite a design advantage, it's still not great, as I am not sure it's even aware that Penn State is not in the NHL, but here is what came back.
While I am not sure any of these guys should have a career in design, they all seem to be on the same page about one thing vertical and horizontal are out and diagonal lettering is in.
Curious as to what last year's designs were? Take a look below!
https://pennstate.rivals.com/news/when-you-let-an-athlete-design-their-own-jersey-