Elite grappler Bo Bassett sets final four, announcement details

“I’ve seen all the places I need to see, took my seven visits, and for me it’s now time,” Bassett told the FRL hosts. “When you know, you know, and I’ve spent a whole heck of a lot of time in prayer. It’s been a great process and I’m excited to almost end it.”

The most well-known high school wrestler of all-time, Johnstown (Pa.) Bishop McCort junior Bo Bassett , announced a final four of Penn State , Oklahoma State , Iowa and Virginia Tech on Monday during an episode of FloWrestling Radio Live (FRL).

The interest list for Bassett was over 75 schools when he started to narrow his recruiting focus back in September. Prior to this most recent cut, Bassett had a top seven that also included Michigan, Ohio State and Rutgers.

“For me, why it’s sped up, is because of the time I’m in as far as the season,” Bassett said on FRL. “I have a lot of big things coming up and I want to focus more on training and kind of be set in stone what I’m going to do (for college), be all in on that place and all in on my training as well.”

The fans of Iowa, Penn State, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech will not need to wait long to hear what school the Pennsylvania junior will be all in with. Bassett confirmed he will announce his college commitment during Bishop McCort’s dual meet on Tuesday, February 4.

Bassett’s social media reach has grown to previously unheard of proportions for a high school wrestler, and is among the largest audiences for any high school athlete. His Instagram account is currently over 162,000 followers and The Bassett Brothers Facebook account that his family started to follow the success of he and his brother is over 93,000 followers.

Bassett is also a brand ambassador for Rudis Wrestling, and has already started to take advantage of the quickly expanding NIL space. There were numbers being thrown around this weekend on social media that Bassett could be receiving an NIL package valued as high as $5 million, though Bassett remarked on his FloWrestling Radio Live appearance that those numbers were not accurate.

Already a two-time Pennsylvania state champion who boasts a high school record of 109-0, Bassett has also made his mark on the world stage, most recently earning a bronze medal in the U20 world championships at 65kg. He is FloWrestling’s No. 1 ranked high school wrestler at 144 lbs., and the No. 4 overall pound-for-pound in the country.

Watch Bo Bassett announce his Top 4 below: