Elite 2027 cornerback prospect Larry Moon III is set to have a busy spring. On Friday, the Aliquppia (PA) standout confirmed eight visits with Happy Valley Insider for this spring.

Moon's busy spring will start in early March as he heads out to Los Angeles to take in trips to both USC and UCLA on March 4. He'll be stopping by the Trojans in the morning while out in LA before making the trip to UCLA for an afternoon visit.

It will be a quick turnaround for Moon who expects to stop at Ohio State on March 5 as he works his way back home. After a busy first weekend of March, Moon will make trips to in-state programs Pittsburgh and Penn State on March 8 and March 12.



He'll visit former Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz at Duke on March 22 before heading out to visit Pittsburgh native Curt Cignetti who took over the Indiana Hoosiers this offseason. The final trip that Moon has scheduled thus far is to Syracuse on April 6.

Moon also hopes to potentially make trip to the south at some point in the future to visit several SEC programs as well.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Moon played varsity football this past season at Pittsburgh Central Catholic as a freshman but will be continuining his career at powerhouse Aliquippa, making the move this offseason. MaxPreps has Moon credited for 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks this past fall.

So far in his recruitment, Moon has 14 scholarship offers including Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.