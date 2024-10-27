ESPN's College Gameday returning to Penn State for Ohio State game

Previously, it was announced that the game would be Fox's Big Noon Saturday game of the week and would be hosting Fox's Big Noon Kickoff show. Now, ESPN's College Gameday show will also be live from University Park next weekend, it was announced on Sunday. The show is expected to be live from outside Gate C of the Bryce Jordan Center.

The entirety of the college football world will have their eyes on Happy Valley next weekend when the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions host the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. It will be the first matchup between a pair of top five teams at Beaver Stadium since week one of the 1997 season, a 41-7 win for the Nittany Lions over the Arizona Wildcats.

This will be the 27th time that the Nittany Lions will be featured on College Gameday and the 11th time that they have hosted the long-standing ESPN program.

Technically, the last time College Gameday featured a Penn State game was for the 2023 Rose Bowl against Utah. The last regular season game, however, to be featured on the program was the Nittany Lions' 28-20 win over the Auburn Tigers in 2021.

Notably, this will be the first time that College Gameday will be live from outside the Bryce Jordan Center since the 2009 season when the then No. 4 Nittany Lions hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes. The program also held the show from outside the Bryce Jordan Center prior to their 2005 and 2007 matchups against Ohio State.

Penn State will enter next weekend with a 7-0 record after a gutsy 28-13 road win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday evening. The Buckeyes are 6-1 this season after narrowly escaping an upset bid from the Nebraska Cornhuskers.