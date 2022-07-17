 NittanyNation - FILM REVIEW: Penn State adds explosive linebacker in Tony Rojas
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-17 07:02:04 -0500') }} football

FILM REVIEW: Penn State adds explosive linebacker in Tony Rojas

Anthony Siciliano • NittanyNation
Film Analysis

Penn State Football recently added a new verbal commitment from class of 2023 as linebacker prospect Tony Rojas made his decision public via Twitter earlier this week.

Now we know Rojas' ranking and his offer list, but what does he truly bring to the Nittany Lion defense? To learn more, Nittany Nation watched his tape and broke down his game below.

STRENGTHS: Explosive First Step || Sideline to Sideline Player

