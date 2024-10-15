Advertisement

Published Oct 15, 2024
FILM ROOM: Breaking down the tape of 2025 DB commit Josh Johnson
Default Avatar
Chris Gorki
PennState.Rivals.com

Penn State Football recently added another new face to the class of 2025 recently as defensive back Josh Johnson took to social media too announce his commitment.

Now everyone knows his offer list and background, but what does he bring to the football field? Happy Valley Insider film analyst Chris Gorki watched Johnson's film and highlighted some of his best traits.

FILM BREAKDOWN....

