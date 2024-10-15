FILM ROOM: Breaking down the tape of 2025 DB commit Josh Johnson

in other news
Penn State cracks top three for first time since 2017
Penn State cracks the top three in the AP Top 25 poll after beating USC in Los Angeles.
PFF Grades & Thoughts - Penn State vs USC
Grades, notes, and thoughts on Penn State's PFF grades from their 33-30 win over USC.
Takeaways From Penn State's Come From Behind Overtime Win Against USC
What are some takeaways from Penn State's thrilling overtime victory at USC on Saturday afternoon?
Everything that James Franklin said following Penn State's win over USC
Read everything that Penn State head coach James Franklin had to say after the Nittany Lions' thrilling win over USC.
PHOTOS: No. 4 Penn State defeats USC 33-30
Check out some of Happy Valley Insider's favorite photos from No. 4 Penn State's 33-30 win over the USC Trojans.
Penn State Football recently added another new face to the class of 2025 recently as defensive back Josh Johnson took to social media too announce his commitment.
Now everyone knows his offer list and background, but what does he bring to the football field? Happy Valley Insider film analyst Chris Gorki watched Johnson's film and highlighted some of his best traits.
FILM BREAKDOWN....
