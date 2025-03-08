Penn State Board of Trustees to Vote on Beaver Stadium Naming Rights

Penn State's Beaver Stadium could soon have a new name. According to the latest Board of Trustees meeting schedule, the naming rights of Beaver Stadium could soon be sold.
On Monday, Penn State's Board of Trustees will meet and discuss a "proposed recommendation from the facilities and academic unit name committee." As of the time of reporting, there are no reports or indications of what potential partnership could be in store for the stadium.
Beaver Stadium's naming rights being sold is not a surprise as Penn State recently began their $700 million-dollar renovation project of Beaver Stadium.
Of that $700 million, nearly $70 million has already been raised by the athletic department through donations and gifts. The expansive renovation project is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2027 season.
Currently, the west side of the stadium is being renovated after the removal of the press box and west side upper stands structure in late December. There will be temporary seating installed for the 2025 football season with the stadium expected to remain close to or at original capacity.
ALSO CHECKS OUT
- What type of role will Penn State DT Owen Wafle have in 2025?
- Penn State Cracks Top Five for DeMatha Safety Darrell Carey
- 2026 Three-Star LB Set for Return Trip to Happy Valley
Notably, it would seem unlikely that the name "Beaver Stadium" will be completely changed. The Nittany Lions' home since 1960 has been synonymous with college football, especially since the inception of the White Out. Additionally, the naming rights for the field itself could also be sold, such as Washington's "Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium" or Kentucky's "Kroger Field at C.M. Newton Grounds".
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board