Penn State Board of Trustees to Vote on Beaver Stadium Naming Rights

Penn State's Beaver Stadium could soon have a new name. According to the latest Board of Trustees meeting schedule, the naming rights of Beaver Stadium could soon be sold. On Monday, Penn State's Board of Trustees will meet and discuss a "proposed recommendation from the facilities and academic unit name committee." As of the time of reporting, there are no reports or indications of what potential partnership could be in store for the stadium.

Beaver Stadium's naming rights being sold is not a surprise as Penn State recently began their $700 million-dollar renovation project of Beaver Stadium. Of that $700 million, nearly $70 million has already been raised by the athletic department through donations and gifts. The expansive renovation project is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2027 season. Currently, the west side of the stadium is being renovated after the removal of the press box and west side upper stands structure in late December. There will be temporary seating installed for the 2025 football season with the stadium expected to remain close to or at original capacity.

