Former Penn State athlete Mehki Flowers lands at MAC program

Former Penn State wide receiver and defensive back Mehki Flowers has found his next home. The former standout at Steelton-Highspire and Central Dauphin East will be playing under a former Penn State coordinator with his new program.
Flowers is heading slightly west and joining the Akron Zips of the Mid-American Conference. With the Zips, he'll play under former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.
Flowers left Penn State after three seasons with the program, appearing in 14 games over the course of those three seasons. He finished his career with two tackles. The Pennsylvania native also spent time at wide receiver with the program but was unable to crack the Nittany Lions' wide receiver rotation.
As a prospect, Flowers was a four-star talent ranked by Rivals as the No. 152 player in the nation and a top-five player in the state of Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State over offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech.
