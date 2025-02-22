Four Penn State Players Make College Sports Network Top 100 Returners

With spring football right around the corner, Four Penn State Football players were named to the College Sports Network Top 100 Returning Players for the 2025 season.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
No. 8 - QUARTERBACK DREW ALLAR
The soon to be senior quarterback appears at No. 8 overall on the list of the Top 100 players returning to College Football this season and also ranks as the top quarterback on the list as well.
Allar is coming off a strong junior year where he led the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals, winning 13 games on the year. He finished the season throwing 262-of-394 (66.5%) for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 302 yards and six more scores.
He is once again poised to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football, as he hopes to take that next step this season in year two of OC Andy Kotelnikci running the show, as they boast a new look wide receiver look featuring one player that also made the list below.
No. 31 - RUNNING BACK NICK SINGLETON
Another familiar face for Nittany Lions fans, Singleton makes his return to State College for one last go around in 2025 as he hopes to take his game to a new level. Last season, Singleton finished with 172 carries for 1,099 rushing yards (6.4ypc) and 12 touchdowns.
According to the list of top returning players, Singleton comes in as the No. 4 ranked running back behind Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame (No. 6), Ahmad Hardy of Missouri (No. 14) and Fluff Bothwell of Mississippi State (No. 21).
No. 48 - WIDE RECEIVER DEVONTE ROSS
The lone newcomer for the Nittany Lions to make the list, Ross had a very strong year with Troy last season as he finished with 76 receptions for 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now obviously playing in the Sun Belt is much different than playing in the Big Ten, but he did torch Iowa, one of the defenses in the Big Ten last season for 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Expect Ross and his blazing speed to be a main factor for the Nittany Lions passing attack this 2025 season.
No. 85 - EDGE DANI DENNIS-SUTTON
Last, but not least is the Nittany Lions top edge rusher in Dani Dennis-Sutton, as the Nittany Lions former five-star recruit comes in at No. 85 on the list.
Last year he wasn't talked about as much as he probably should have, but when you have a pass rusher of the likes of Abdul Carter on your team, it kind of makes sense considering he's got a chance to go No. 1 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft. However that doesn't mean that Dennis-Sutton didn't make some noise last season, as he finished with 13 tackles for loss with 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception before announcing his return to State College.
Now being the main pass rusher for the Nittany Lions in 2025, look for Dennis-Sutton to put up some big numbers as he's next up in what has become a long line of strong edge rushers in Happy Valley.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board