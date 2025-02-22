Four Penn State Players Make College Sports Network Top 100 Returners

With spring football right around the corner, Four Penn State Football players were named to the College Sports Network Top 100 Returning Players for the 2025 season.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

No. 8 - QUARTERBACK DREW ALLAR

The soon to be senior quarterback appears at No. 8 overall on the list of the Top 100 players returning to College Football this season and also ranks as the top quarterback on the list as well. Allar is coming off a strong junior year where he led the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals, winning 13 games on the year. He finished the season throwing 262-of-394 (66.5%) for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 302 yards and six more scores. He is once again poised to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football, as he hopes to take that next step this season in year two of OC Andy Kotelnikci running the show, as they boast a new look wide receiver look featuring one player that also made the list below.

No. 31 - RUNNING BACK NICK SINGLETON

Another familiar face for Nittany Lions fans, Singleton makes his return to State College for one last go around in 2025 as he hopes to take his game to a new level. Last season, Singleton finished with 172 carries for 1,099 rushing yards (6.4ypc) and 12 touchdowns. According to the list of top returning players, Singleton comes in as the No. 4 ranked running back behind Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame (No. 6), Ahmad Hardy of Missouri (No. 14) and Fluff Bothwell of Mississippi State (No. 21).

No. 48 - WIDE RECEIVER DEVONTE ROSS

The lone newcomer for the Nittany Lions to make the list, Ross had a very strong year with Troy last season as he finished with 76 receptions for 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now obviously playing in the Sun Belt is much different than playing in the Big Ten, but he did torch Iowa, one of the defenses in the Big Ten last season for 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Expect Ross and his blazing speed to be a main factor for the Nittany Lions passing attack this 2025 season.

No. 85 - EDGE DANI DENNIS-SUTTON