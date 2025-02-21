Reading Fighting Phils to give out Nicholas Singleton bobblehead

Tickets for the game are already on sale with ticket options ranging from $9.00 to $42.00.

On Thursday, the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies announced that Singleton will be returning to Baseballtown on Sunday, June 1, and that the first 2,000 kids attending the game will receive a Nick Singleton bobblehead, in his Govenor Mifflin uniform. He will also be posing for photos with fans during the game as well.

Singleton this summer will be entering his senior season with the Nittany Lions. The Reading, Pennsylvania native has played in 41 games over his career with the program, totaling 499 carries, 2,912 rushing yards, and 32 touchdowns. He also has 78 career receptions for 768 yards and an additional eight touchdowns.

This past fall, the former four-star respect crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career with 1,099 yards on 172 carries, an average of 6.4 yards per carry. He also had 375 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns bringing his all-purpose yardage to 1,474 and his total touchdowns to 17.

This upcoming fall, Singleton will have an opportunity to break the Penn State rushing record as he'll enter the season 1,020 yards short of Evan Royster's career mark of 3,932 yards. Notably, fellow senior tailback Kaytron Allen is only 1,055 yards away from the all-time rushing record as well for the program, which should create an interesting and fun battle between the two next season.

When it comes to Penn State's record of 5,038 all-purpose yards in a career set by Saquon Barkley, Singleton is currently 1,358 yards behind Barkley.