There will be no shortage of high level recruits in Happy Valley on Saturday when Penn State takes on Michigan in a battle of top-10 teams.

On Friday, another prospect announced they would be making the trip to State College for the game in four-star class of 2025 QB Bekkem Kritza (Boulder, Co.).

This will be the Fairview product's third visit to Penn State and the first time he will be able to take in Beaver Stadium for a gameday visit.

Kritza has other offers from Texas A&M, Colorado, Miami, Pittsburgh and others.

As a junior at Fairview, Krtiza completed 66% of his passes for 20 touchdowns to just three interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

He will be the fourth quarterback to visit for the Michigan game, joining fellow class of 2025 recruits Malik Washington, Ryan Montgomery, and Matt Zollers, along with class of 2026 QB Dante Carr.