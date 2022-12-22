Hussey originally committed to the Nittany Lions in April and was solid to the Nittany Lions for most of the cycle. However.c over the last several weeks both Florida State and Miami made strong pushes for the St. Thomas Aquinas standout.

Four star cornerback Conrad Hussey has signed with Florida State. The long time Penn State commitment announced his decision Thursday night on Instagram.

A teammate of Penn State signee King Mack, the Nittany Lions tried to hold onto the Fort Lauderdale native and at times throughout Wednesday and Thursday appeared to have a chance to hold onto Hussey. As Thursday progressed, however, it become clear that despite the valiant effort, it would not come to fruition for the Nittany Lions.

Despite Hussey’s departure from the class, Penn State still put together a strong defensive back haul which includes the afermentioned King Mack as well as Lamont Payne, DaKaari Nelson, Elliott Washington, and Zion Tracy.

As of Thursday evening, Penn State’s 22-member recruiting class ranks 15th in the Rivals Team Rankings and features 12 four-star commitments.