Four-star Rivals250 LB Alex Tatsch commits to Penn State
Penn State has added another prospect to their 2024 recruiting cycle, adding blue chip prospect and member of the Rivals250, linebacker Alex Tatsch out of Greater Latrobe in Western Pennsylvania.
Tatsch's commitment comes on the heels of a second Junior Day visit to Happy Valley and one that has long been expected, Happy Valley Insider first placing FutureCasts for the 6-foot-3, 211-pound linebacker to land with the Nittany Lions in November.
Tatsch commits to Penn State over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, USC, Virginia Tech, and most recently Notre Dame. In all, Tastch has nearly 20 scholarship offers to his name.
The recent junior day visit was Tatsch's fifth visit to Penn State since September, making visits for the Nittany Lions' matchups against Iowa, Indiana, and Michigan as well as their first Junior Day of 2024 on January 24.
WHAT IS PENN STATE GETTING IN ALEX TATSCH?
While we will be taking a deeper look at Tatsch's game in the near future here is what Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman had to say about the four-star prospect's game in November.
A look at Penn State's 2025 recruiting class
|POS.
|NAME
|STATE
|STARS
|RATING
|
ATH
|
NJ
|
5.6
|
RB
|
TX
|
5.8
|
LB
|
NJ
|
5.9
|
RB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
TE
|
PA
|
5.7
|
QB
|
CO
|
5.8
|
DB
|
PA
|
TBD
|
OL
|
Owen Aliciene
|
CT
|
5.8
|
LB
|
PA
|
5.8
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board