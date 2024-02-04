Penn State has added another prospect to their 2024 recruiting cycle, adding blue chip prospect and member of the Rivals250, linebacker Alex Tatsch out of Greater Latrobe in Western Pennsylvania.

Tatsch's commitment comes on the heels of a second Junior Day visit to Happy Valley and one that has long been expected, Happy Valley Insider first placing FutureCasts for the 6-foot-3, 211-pound linebacker to land with the Nittany Lions in November.