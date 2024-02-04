Advertisement
Four-star Rivals250 LB Alex Tatsch commits to Penn State

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State has added another prospect to their 2024 recruiting cycle, adding blue chip prospect and member of the Rivals250, linebacker Alex Tatsch out of Greater Latrobe in Western Pennsylvania.

Tatsch's commitment comes on the heels of a second Junior Day visit to Happy Valley and one that has long been expected, Happy Valley Insider first placing FutureCasts for the 6-foot-3, 211-pound linebacker to land with the Nittany Lions in November.

Tatsch commits to Penn State over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, USC, Virginia Tech, and most recently Notre Dame. In all, Tastch has nearly 20 scholarship offers to his name.

The recent junior day visit was Tatsch's fifth visit to Penn State since September, making visits for the Nittany Lions' matchups against Iowa, Indiana, and Michigan as well as their first Junior Day of 2024 on January 24.

WHAT IS PENN STATE GETTING IN ALEX TATSCH?

While we will be taking a deeper look at Tatsch's game in the near future here is what Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman had to say about the four-star prospect's game in November.


Listed at 6-foot-3, 211-pounds, Tatsch has the physical dimensions college coaches are looking for in an off-the-ball linebacker. He is a strong tackler, reads plays quickly and makes plenty of tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Tatsch is solid in coverage and does a good job breaking off his man and flying to the ball carrier. He shows off his athletic ability while in coverage, chasing down ball carriers and when he's blitzing.
— Adam Friedman, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst

A look at Penn State's 2025 recruiting class

Penn State 2025 Recruiting Class
POS. NAME STATE STARS RATING

ATH

Omari Gaines

NJ

5.6

RB

Kiandrea Barker

TX

5.8

LB

DJ McClary

NJ

5.9

RB

Tiqwai Hayes

PA

5.8

TE

Brady O'Hara

PA

5.7

QB

Bekkem Kritza

CO

5.8

DB

Xxavier Thomas

PA

TBD

OL

Owen Aliciene

CT

5.8

LB

Alex Tatsch

PA

5.8

