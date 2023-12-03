High school football season is starting to wind down across the country. In fact, Pennsylvania is one of the few states where there are still things to be settled on the high school gridiron. That makes this week the penultimate edition of Friday Night Lions for the 2023 season. So, for the future Nittany Lions who were still playing this past weekend, let's dive into how things went on the field.

Cornerback Jon Mitchell, Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

Thursday night, Jon Mitchell and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter capped off their strong senior campaigns by helping lead the Mandarin Mustangs to a State Championship in Florida. In the 51-21 victory over Monarch, Mitchell had 6 tackles, a pass breakup, and an interception. Belgrave-Shorter finished with 3 tackles and a pass breakup. Mitchell finished his season with 67 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 15 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and a sack. Belgrave-Shorter finishes with 61 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 8 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, and fumble recovery. There is a strong argument to be made that they are the two most underrated members of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class, and both (especially Belgrave-Shorter) could see the field next season, even if it's primarily on special teams.

Wide Receiver Tyseer Denmark, Cornerback Kenny Woseley

Back in Pennsylvania, the Imhotep Charter Panthers improved to 14-0 on the season by blasting Strath Haven 42-14 in the PIAA 5A semi-finals to advance to the state finals. In the victory, cornerback Kenny Woseley finished with a tackle while going 4/4 on PAT attempts.

Running Back Quinton Martin

Belle Vernon improved to 12-1 on the season and punched their ticket for a trip to the PIAA 3A State Championship Game with a 42-16 victory over Hickory. In the victory, Quinton Martin rushed for a 20-yard touchdown. Martin also had a 39-yard touchdown reception for the Leopards.

Running Back Tiqwai Hayes