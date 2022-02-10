Good Morning Happy Valley: February 10, 2022
Good Morning Happy Valley! Today is February 10, 2022. As it has been for most of the last week, it was another quiet day in Happy Valley on Tuesday with just the women's basketball team in action. They would fall on the road on Tuesday night 81-77 to Purdue.
That being said, here are yesterday's headlines from around Happy Valley..
Eight Nittany Lions invited to NFL Combine
Penn State will have a strong contingent at the NFL Combine next month as eight NIttany Lions were invited to the event scheduled for March 1 to March 7 at the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium.
The eight Nittany Lions invited are defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, defensive linemen Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa, linebacker Brandon Smith, punter Jordan Stout, and offensive lineman Rasheed Walker.
Eight Penn State Football players invited to 2022 NFL combine (Sauertieg )
In case you missed it...
2023 four-star Alabama DE Tomarrion Parker details top five schools (Wright)
Update with 2023 DT Jason Moore (Friedman, Berry)
Stories from around Happy Valley
Michigan 58, Penn State 57: From Scorching Hot to Ice Cold (Aydin - Black Shoe Diaries)
What Penn State Basketball must do to keep flickering NIT hopes alive (Smith - Victory Bell Rings)
First All-Female NBA Broadcast Features Strong Penn State Ties (Lamm - OnwardState)
Snyder: Has Penn State’s O-line overhaul finally arrived? Jven Williams, Alex Birchmeier and others show commitment (Snyder - The Athletic $)
Penn State Wrestling’s Nick Lee named B1G Co-Wrestler of the Week (Smith - Victory Bell Rings)
Lady Lions Outlasted By Purdue In 81-77 Defeat (Prime - OnwardState)
Records and relationships | Penn State women’s hockey’s Natalie Heising closing 5-year run at new heights (Rocco - Daily Collegian)
