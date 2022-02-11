Good Morning Happy Valley: February 11, 2022
Good Morning Happy Valley and Happy Friday! Let’s get right into the headlines from Thursday.
Penn State-Purdue season opener moved to Thursday
Penn State's 2022 season opener against Purdue was officially moved to Thursday, September 1 Thursday after originally being scheduled for Saturday, September 3. The scheduling change didn't come as any surprise as it has been rumored to be in the works since the Big Ten released their updated 2022 schedule last month.
No kick-off time has been set for the season opener but being a weekday game, it will obviously be a night-game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette next September. The Boilermakers are coming off a 9-4 season including 6-3 in conference play and a Music City Bowl victory over Tennessee in December.
Micah Parsons named NFL Rookie Defensive Player of the Year
Former Nittany Lion and current Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons was named the NFL's Rookie Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday at the NFL's yearly award show. Parsons is the fourth Nittany Lion to be named a Defensive or Offensive Rookie of the Year and the second defensively. He joins Franco Harris (1972), Shane Conlan (1987), and Saquan Barkley (2018) as the only former Nittany Lions to win Rookie of the Year.
This season for the Cowboys, Parsons recorded 84 total tackles including 20 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks. He also recorded three forced fumbles through the course of the season.
