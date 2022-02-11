Good Morning Happy Valley: February 11, 2022

Penn State's 2022 season opener against Purdue was officially moved to Thursday, September 1 Thursday after originally being scheduled for Saturday, September 3. The scheduling change didn't come as any surprise as it has been rumored to be in the works since the Big Ten released their updated 2022 schedule last month.

No kick-off time has been set for the season opener but being a weekday game, it will obviously be a night-game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette next September. The Boilermakers are coming off a 9-4 season including 6-3 in conference play and a Music City Bowl victory over Tennessee in December.