Good Morning Happy Valley: February 17, 2022

Good morning Happy Valley! Today is Thursday, February 17, 2022 and here are your notable headlines from Wednesday.

Our only notable headline from Wednesday is the fact that redshirt junior defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon has been spotted working out wi the team during winter workouts.

Beamon missed the entire 2021 season for the Nittany Lions. After missing the Nittany Lions first four games last season, head coach James Franklin ruled Beamon out for the remainder of the season in late September.

Our glimpse of Beamon working out came via true freshman and early enrollee defensive tackle Zane Durant’s Instagram account and his latest post.

