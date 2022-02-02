Penn State flips Taft School OL Dominic Rulli from West Virginia
About 24 hours before National Signing Day on Wednesday, class of 2022 Taft School (CT) offensive center Dominic Rulli made an announcement on Twitter and that was that he would be flipping his commitment from West Virginia to Penn State.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman was all set to join West Virginia as a preferred walk-on before stopping at State College, Pennsylvania en route to Morgantown and that’s when it all started to happen.
“I was originally committed to WVU and then I was given a chance to play here at Penn State last week,” Rulli told Nittany Nation. “I was already planning on flying to Morgantown to visit WVU and we were driving past Penn State, so we visited and I fell in love with the campus.”
As Rulli stated he spent the weekend on Penn State’s campus and the bond between him and future position coach Phil Trautwein is what sealed the deal here.
“I felt a great bond to be made between coach Trautwein and I,” said Rulli. “It’s been a lifelong dream to be a Nittany Lion.On the visit I felt like they were all a family, the staff knows how to develop players and I felt wanted.”
Next up for Rulli is he will arrive on campus with the team in the summer, but in the meantime he plans on recruiting some his younger teammates to join him at Penn State.
“Absolutely,” he said when asked if he would recruit his teammates to PSU. “Maybe not the 2022 class, but I will be pulling for PSU in the 2023 and 2024 classes.”
Some notable names up at the Taft School include quarterback Nick Brown and three-star OL Charie Symonds, both of which are class of 2023 prospects.