Penn State flips Taft School OL Dominic Rulli from West Virginia

About 24 hours before National Signing Day on Wednesday, class of 2022 Taft School (CT) offensive center Dominic Rulli made an announcement on Twitter and that was that he would be flipping his commitment from West Virginia to Penn State.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman was all set to join West Virginia as a preferred walk-on before stopping at State College, Pennsylvania en route to Morgantown and that’s when it all started to happen.

“I was originally committed to WVU and then I was given a chance to play here at Penn State last week,” Rulli told Nittany Nation. “I was already planning on flying to Morgantown to visit WVU and we were driving past Penn State, so we visited and I fell in love with the campus.”