Good Morning Happy Valley: February 8, 2022

Good Morning Happy Valley, today is Tuesday, February 8, 2022. It was an overall quiet Monday for Penn State athletics but a productive day for the Penn State football program, adding a key transfer commitment and adding three new staff members. Let's jump right into the headlines from yesterday...

Highly-coveted Cornell OL Hunter Nourzad commits to the Nittany Lions

In what was vacuum-tight recruitment with little information circulating, Cornell OL Hunter Nourzad kept everyone guessing till nearly the final minute on Monday. It was only about an hour before his commitment to Penn State that it was reported that he would be landing with the Nittany Lions, our own Eric Lammers providing that scoop. That being said, Nourzad committed to the Nittany Lions over both Illinois and Iowa on Monday afternoon and continued what has been a red hot stretch for offensive line coach Phil Trautwein on the recruiting trail. The Nittany Lions now have five offensive line commitments since December 20. STORY: Penn State lands highly coveted Cornell transfer OL Hunter Nourzad LISTEN: Nittany Nation Pod Ep. 7: Instant Reaction to Hunter Nourzad commitment





Penn State Football adds three new assistant coaches

The Penn State football program added three assistant coaches to the staff on Monday including Penn State legendary linebacker Dan Connor. Joining Connor in off-the-field roles is former St. Joes Prep (Philadelphia, PA) head coach and Temple recruiting coordinator/running backs coach Gabe Infante as well as former Miami defensive quality control analyst Rick Lyster. STORY: Penn State Football adds three new assistants to staff



New FutureCasts in for pair of LB targets

Site contributor Dylan Callaghan-Croley logged a pair of FutureCasts on Sunday morning for Penn State linebacker targets Ta'Mere Robinson and Tony Rojas. Dylan provided his reasoning, here ($). On Monday, Nittany Nation site publish and recruiting analyst Richard Schnyderite logged FutureCasts for both players as well before being joined by Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman.

