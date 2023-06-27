His flair for the dramatic was evident during the state title game, as he went end to end for a lefty layup that proved to be the game winner with 2.5 seconds left, propelling the program to a pulsating 59-58 victory over Frederick Douglass.

A deadly shooter with a knack for the mid range pull-up and ambidextrous finishing, the Class of 202_ Carter catalyzed Alcoa all season as a high octane guard.

As a 6-foot-3, prolific scoring guard with a wealth of tools and knack for engineering game-breaking onslaughts, Jahvin Carter helped lead Alcoa (TN) to its first state championship since 1967 this past season.

Carter, who averaged 27 points and five assists at Alcoa this past season, has sustained his killer instinct and competitive edge on the AAU circuit this off-season. Playing for BMaze Elite, under former Tennessee guard Bobby Maze, Carter has been a revelation with his slick handle and ability to decimate a defense.

On Monday night, Carter committed to new head coach Mike Rhoades and Penn State. He is the first commitment of the 2024 class.

While his offensive prowess was most noteworthy during a breakout junior season, Carter is a combination guard who applies on-ball and off the ball pressure.

Rhoades' system emphasizes defensive integrity and pressure all across the court, which fits Carter and his all around grit as a versatile defender.

While he had significantly more weight on his shoulders as a go-to source at Alcoa HS, Carter continued his offensive pace with BMaze this off-season.

BMaze Elite has featured a number of uniquely talented players over the years, with guys such as Darlinstone Dubar (Hofstra), BJ Edwards (SMU), Jaden Springer (Tennessee/Philadelphia 76ers), Jaden Bradley (Arizona) and even NFL wide receiver Tee Higgins coming through the program.

Carter has a knack for creating space and eluding defenders with his handle. He's gone from a catch-and-stick presence to a long range shot maker with a knack for carving his way to the rim and manufacturing points in a variety of ways.