Penn State's Stripe Out against Ohio State is just 24 hours away and here at Nittany Nation, we are continuing to learn of and confirm additional prospects expected to be in attendance for the game.
Penn State is coming off a massive recruiting weekend, last week against Minnesota for their White Out, and Saturday against Ohio State is expected to be another major recruiting weekend for the program.
Among the notable names expected to be in attendance include 2024 ATH Quinton Martin and 2024 DE Jaylen Harvey. Yesterday, we confirmed that 2024 QB Michael Van Buren and S Vaboue Toure as well as 2025 DE Adam Shovlin were all expected to be in attendance.
Martin, arguably the Nittany Lions' top overall target in the 2024 recruiting cycle obviously remains a high priority for the Nittany Lions. The Belle Vernon Area standout is expected to make the trip along with a contingent of teammates for the game. Last weekend, Martin was in Columbus for Ohio State's 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Buckeyes are one of the top contenders for Martin alongside the Nittany Lions.
As long as Harvey does in fact make it for Penn State's Stripe Out on Saturday against the Buckeyes, it will mark the third consecutive Penn State home game that the Quince Orchard linebacker/defensive end has attended. He was at the Nittany Lions' home matchup against Northwestern at the start of the month and was in attendance for the White Out last weekend. Last week, both Nittany Nation site publisher Richie Schnyderite, as well as I, placed FutureCasts for Harvey to land with the Nittany Lions, our confidence in those FutureCasts only continues to rise.