Penn State's Stripe Out against Ohio State is just 24 hours away and here at Nittany Nation, we are continuing to learn of and confirm additional prospects expected to be in attendance for the game.

Penn State is coming off a massive recruiting weekend, last week against Minnesota for their White Out, and Saturday against Ohio State is expected to be another major recruiting weekend for the program.

Among the notable names expected to be in attendance include 2024 ATH Quinton Martin and 2024 DE Jaylen Harvey. Yesterday, we confirmed that 2024 QB Michael Van Buren and S Vaboue Toure as well as 2025 DE Adam Shovlin were all expected to be in attendance.



