How did the WeAre23 class fare in the new offensive position rankings?

As Rivals.com continues to make rankings updates to the Class of 2023, we take a look at the updated rankings for the offensive commits to see which prospects either saw a bump or decline in their positional rankings. Sign up for PSU-Rivals premium and get your first year for $20.21!

NEW RANKING: No. 2 Offensive Guard /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 3 Offensive Guard This might not seem like a huge jump, but Birchmeier made big leap in the overall recruit rankings on Tuesday going from No. 61 to No. 38 overall in the class of 2023. Every time Birchmeier is out on the gridiron, he continues to impress and while he isn't top interior linemen yet in his class, he has a legit shot to be as it is still very early into the rankings process for 2023.

NEW RANKING: No. 22 Tight End /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 17 Tight End Schlaffer's ranking took a slight dip in the tight end rankings today as he moved down five spots, but it was more of other moving up then it was about him moving down. He is still right on the cusp of that four-star ranking as he is only two position spots away, if he has a big offseason it could earn him that fourth star.