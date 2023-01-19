For the second time in three days on Wednesday, Penn State landed a transfer portal wide receiver. On Sunday, they added Kent State transfer Dante Cephas, one of their top overall targets in the transfer portal, and then on Wednesday, they added Florida State transfer Malik McCain. Penn State hits the portal again, adding FSU transfer Malik McClain

The two transfer portal additions have taken the Nittany Lions' wide receiver room entering 2023 from a question to a potential strength. Prior to the additions of Cephas and McCain, the Nittany Lions wide receiver room provided quite a bit of upside but didn't really have any established threats. While McCain isn't anymore established than most of the room, His combination of size and speed make him one of the more intriguing wide receivers with potentially the highest ceiling. Dante Cephas, on the other hand, surely brings an established threat to the program, the Pittsburgh native was one of the best wide receivers in the transfer portal this offseason and would've provided an immediate boost to any offense. Luckily for the Nittany Lions, it will be their offense next fall. It’s worth reminding that Cephas will not join the program until after the spring. Of course, while the Nittany Lions have landed two transfer wide receivers in the past four days, they also do so without a wide receivers coach. Former wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield was relieved of his duties on Sunday evening just shortly before Dante Cephas announced his commitment to the program. There has been very little word on who he the Nittany Lions next wide receivers coach but be sure to stay tuned to Nittany Nation as we will continue to pass on what we’re hearing regarding the opening.

X Receiver, Z Receiver, and Slot Receiver refresher:

Before we run down Penn State's wide receiver room, let's take a quick look at what the difference is primarily between the three wide receiver positions. If you already know the differences feel free to move on, if you don't know the difference or would like a refresher, feel free to follow along.

X Receiver - The x-receiver will always be the wide receiver who is lined up on the line of scrimmage as on each play, there must be seven players on the line. Your x-receiver is going to typically be of the bigger variety but doesn't have to be necessary. What they do need is a good burst off the line and need quality strength to be able to beat jams on press coverage which they'll face quite a bit. They can do a little bit of a everything. Z Receiver - The z-receiver is also known as a flank, they will play just off the offensive line, usually a step or two behind the Z receiver. You'll see them in motion quite a bit because of this as well. Body-wise, they tend to be your more middle-of-the-pack-sized wide receivers who also usually have high quality speed as well and are frequently used to be vertical threats. Slot Receiver - On any typical play, the slot receiver will usually be your man who is lined up on the "inside" of either the X or the Z receiver. This had been Parker Washington's role each of the last few seasons. The slot receiver doesn't necessarily have to be small but they usually are one of your fastest and most agile wide receivers who won't be afraid of going across the middle of the field frequently. You could also have bigger slot receivers as well, either way, you're always looking to create mismatches, mostly in the middle of the field.

LOCKED IN STARTERS....

DANTE CEPHAS - X Receiver While Cephas won't officially join the wide receivers room until following spring practices, he'll step into a No.1 wide receiver role with the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-1 wideout comes to Happy Valley after posting 145 receptions for 2,139 yards and 12 touchdowns over four seasons with Kent State. He'll be a potential game-changing wide receiver for the Nittany Lions in 2023. Cephas has the skill set to be used as either an X receiver or Z receiver and could bounce between the two if needed. KEANDRE LAMBERT-SMITH - SLOT Not many Nittany Lions' finished their 2022 seasons as strong as Lambert-Smith. Against Michigan State and Utah, Lambert-Smith combined to bring in eight receptions for 207 yards and two touchdowns. It was a strong end to the season for Lambert-Smith who overall was rather quiet through Penn State's first 11 games. The rising junior wide receiver has the speed and athleticism to take the top of any opposing defense but will need to show it more consistently in 2023.

Who will be the third starter / Key rotational:

MALIK MCCLAIN - Z Receiver The Florida State transfer has the ideal size, speed, and athleticism, and now with the Nittany Lions should be able to have the playing time to show off his skill set. McClain has soft hands and rarely drops passes thrown his way while also having a tremendous catch radius thanks to his 6-foot-4 frame. In two seasons with the Seminoles, McClain recorded 33 receptions for 396 yards and five touchdowns. McClain fits the X receiver mold very well thanks to his size and strength but, he could play the Z receiver spot as well thanks to his speed and ability be a big down the field target. HARRISON WALLACE III - Z Receiver The redshirt sophomore had a solid season for the Nittany Lions in 2022 as a rotational wide receiver playing in 12 of 13 games. On the year he caught 19 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown. He'll compete with McClain as the Nittany Lions' third starter at wide receiver. His quickness and speed will allow him to compete with McClain for that Z spot.

MAIN ROTATION...

Penn State's main rotation next year is going to be filled with youth if 2022 was any indication. It's a group that James Franklin has been excited about for quite some time. "Yeah, I am excited for them," Franklin said when asked about the younger receivers stepping up in the absence of Parker Washington towards the end of the season. "That's kind of the nature of our game and the sport. When opportunity presents itself, you’ve got to be ready." The Nittany Lions head coach came away impressed during the season with how the younger wide receivers handled their roles and having to take advantage of some of those opportunities. "I've been impressed with those guys," he said." How they've handled the opportunities they've had this season and some of the roles have grown without some of the bumps and bruises." Those young receivers will need to continue to step in 2023 as they'll all have bigger roles in Penn State's offense in a year that many believe the Nittany Lions will not only be competing for a Big Ten title but also a College Football Playoff berth.

OMARI EVANS - X or Z Receiver Evans has only been a full-time wide receiver for less than a year but the early results for the Texas native have been strong. He only recorded five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman but the Killeen (TX) native has all the makings of being an elite slot receiver. In 2023, he'll likely serve as a rotational piece with the speed and size to both play inside and outside. He may not put up many catches over the course of the season but when it is thrown his way, it should be for huge gains of 15, 20, and 25+ yards routinely. He has the size and strength that would allow him to be an X but his pure speed would translate well to the Z spot as well. LIAM CLIFFORD - SLOT The younger brother of four-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford. Liam showed his abilities in flashes throughout the 2022 season, bringing in eight receptions for 89 yards. He's not going to light up the boxscore on a weekly basis but the 6-foot-1 wide receiver from Cincinnati should be a reliable pass catcher for the Nittany Lions in 2023 capable of fulfilling a "possession" wide receiver role well. That being said, don't underestimate his speed either as he does have the ability to pull away from defenders in the open field. He’ll likely be the second string slot receiver heading into spring practices. KADEN SAUNDERS - SLOT The former Rivals100 prospect had a quiet true freshman year with Penn State but the future is still bright for the Ohio native. In 2023, he has a chance to establish himself near or at the top of the Nittany Lions wide receiver. He is your prototypical slot receiver built similarly to that Parker Washington.

DEPTH....