How will Penn State use the transfer portal to fill its current holes?

It is no secret that the NCAA transfer portal is being utilized now more than any other time in college football history. In an age where the portal is used almost as college free agency, programs can use the resource as a way to fill holes on their roster with veterans who have played meaningful snaps at a high level. Last season, Penn State brought in some critical talent to fill out both its starting offense and defensive personnel. In fact their best defensive lineman turned out to be Temple transfer Arnold Ebikietie who finished the 2021 season with a team high 9.5 sacks and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. So James Franklin is wasting no time and has made a move in the portal this offseason by bringing in productive Western Kentucky wideout Mitchell Tinsley to fill a need at the X-receiver spot next to Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Despite a highly touted recruiting class and a number of returning starters, there are certainly spots where Penn State can improve and here is what those positions are.

Offensive Tackle

There is no such thing as too much depth on the offensive line in college football Penn State saw how a depleted offensive line can affect an offense with solid skill position players as its run game really struggled throughout the year and finished as second worst in the Big Ten in yards per game. Phil Trautwein’s group didn’t do Sean Clifford any favors either as he was constantly under pressure and forced him to escape the pocket before plays fully developed. Future NFL draft pick Rasheed Walker had an underwhelming season in 2021 while returning right tackle Caedan Wallace certainly had his struggles in both the run and pass blocking games. Redshirt freshman Olu Fashanu showed some encouraging things while replacing Walker at left tackle in the Nittany Lions’ Outback Bowl loss but how comfortable does the coaching staff feel about someone as inexperienced as Fashanu starting there in 2022? It is the perfect opportunity to bring in an offensive tackle with positional versatility that can play either side as Penn State continues to evaluate what it has between Fashanu, Wallace, Bryce Effner and even Landon Tengwall who seems to have found a groove at guard

Defensive End

Penn State saw just how valuable bringing in an experienced pass rusher can be last season. Arnold Ebiketie came into the Big Ten from Temple last year and truly dominated at times, saving the Nittany Lions from injuries and depth issues on the defensive line. Next season, Penn State will be in a similar position with Ebiketie gone but will get highly touted edge rusher Adisa Issac back from an injury that kept him out for all of the 2021 season. Slated to start on the opposite end would be returning starter Nick Tarburton who flashed in specific games last season but was not nearly as dominant as his opposite defensive end was. Bringing in some competition to challenge Tarburton as well as the inexperienced Issac would be ideal and could also help bring along young pieces such as Smith Vilbert who performed very well in the bowl loss to Arkansas. With defensive captain PJ Mustipher and a number of other interior defensive linemen returning, patching up the defensive end spot is critical if Penn State wants to have a balanced line that can hurt you in multiple ways.

Middle Linebacker

Another spot on Penn State’s defense that will be unproven heading into next year is the middle linebacker spot. Ellis Brooks is heading to the NFL draft after his best season in a blue and white uniform and hybrid defender Jesse Luketa will do the same. But there is a wave of youth that is expected to take over with their departure and it is likely that some inexperienced players get a chance to start. The candidates would be between blossoming prospects Kobe King and Jamari Buddin as well as current redshirt freshman Tyler Elsdon. King and Buddin will take on big time responsibilities at ‘LBU’ if given the opportunity but having a veteran to help push them along while taking first team reps could create a more comfortable situation at the mike spot. Considering the WILL and SAM positions are likely solidified with Curtis Jacobs and Jonathan Sutherland there, this would be the final piece in having a really solid group to work with heading into 2022.

STRONG SAFETY