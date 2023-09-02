The 2023 season is officially off and running for James Franklin and his 2023 Penn State Nittany Lions. Drew Allar threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, while KeAndre Lambert-Smith had four receptions for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Together, the quarterback-wide receiver duo shined in a 38-15 win for Penn State over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday night in front of the fourth-biggest crowd in Beaver Stadium history. It didn't take long for Drew Allar to make his presence known in his first career start. On just the fourth offensive play of the game for the Nittany Lions and just his second pass of the game, the sophomore signal caller out of Medina, Ohio, avoided pressure, stepped up in the pocket, and threw a perfectly placed pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who would take the pass to the endzone for a 75-yard touchdown.



West Virginia would find success on their third drive of the game. After quarterback Garrett Greene kept a play alive, getting a first down near midfield on a solid individual effort, the Mountaineers would reach deep into the Nittany Lions end of the field on a 37-yard pass from Green to a wide-open Devin Carter, who got between safety Jayleen Reed and linebacker Dominic DeLuca. The 37-yard pass would take the Mountaineers to the Nittany Lions' 11-yard line. A few plays later, the Mountaineers would punch it in for a touchdown to tie up the game. Looking to regain momentum, the Nittany Lions offense would come out after the touchdown with a 10-play, 81-yard drive to retake the lead 14-7. The drive ended on a Nicholas Singleton touchdown run out of the T-Formation, but the highlight of the drive was once again No. 15. Allar, on a third-and-six, would once again climb the pocket, throwing a dart in the middle of the field to Lambert-Smith to put the Nittany Lions in West Virginia territory.

