Ji'Ayir Brown, Joey Porter Jr. thrive in Nittany Lions' secondary

While Jaquan Brisker is the undoubted leader of the Penn State secondary, Ji'Ayir Brown and Joey Porter Jr. have put up big seasons of their own.

By now, just about everyone in the college football world knows the name Jaquan Brisker. The Penn State redshirt senior safety made just about every preseason and mid-season All-American list you could find and is well on track to be named an All-American at the end of the season before being selected highly in the April's 2022 NFL Draft.' Flying slightly under the radar, however, are teammates Ji'Ayir Brown and Joey Porter Jr. Brown's 86-yard pick-six against Maryland this past weekend was his fourth on the season, a team high, and all but put the final nail in the coffin of the Terrapins. The Nittany Lions' starting free safety took a similar path to Brisker, attending Lackawanna College for two seasons before making the jump to Penn State. While he was solid in limited action in 2020, Brown has taken a big step forward in 2020 and recently became the first Penn State defensive Back Since Alan Zemaitis in 2005 to have at least four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Zemaitis, of course, is now back with the program as an assistant recruiting coordinator for James Franklin. "He just continues to make plays and be around the ball," Franklin said of Brown during Tuesday's media availability. "I think his future is really bright, I do." Affectionately known as Tig by his teammates and coaches, Brown has developed into one of the Big Ten's most dangerous ball hawks on the back end. His 82.8 coverage grade from PFF against Maryland was the highest on the team and one of the highest in the nation and combined with the pick, earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career. He now ranks first in the conference and third in all of FBS football in interceptions.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrIDEwJiMzOTtzIERlZmVuc2l2ZSBQbGF5ZXIgb2YgdGhlIFdl ZWs6IEpp4oCZQXlpciBCcm93biBvZiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQ ZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7il70gUmVjb3JkZWQgMiB0YWtl YXdheXMgYW5kIGEgdGVhbS1oaWdoIDkgdGFja2xlcyBpbiB0aGUgMzEtMTQg d2luIGF0IE1EPGJyPuKXvSBJbnRlcmNlcHRlZCBhIHBhc3MgaW4gdGhlIGZv dXJ0aCBxdWFydGVyIGFuZCByZXR1cm5lZCBpdCA4NyB5YXJkcyBmb3IgYSBU RDxicj48YnI+8J+Xnu+4jyAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VjVGdw Vk9nMzAiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VY1RncFZPZzMwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vYlBLd1lPa3NjUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JQS3dZ T2tzY1I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQEIxR2Zv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR2Zvb3Ri YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU3NzQwNzA3MDU0MjExMDc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

"They love football," Franklin said of the pairing of Brisker and Brown. "They love it. They're committed to being great and both have a maturity to them." When speaking with the media after Franklin, Brown said that his bond with Brisker from their time together at Lackawanna College is something that has helped them at the next level. "It's hard to explain," Brown said. "I can hear Jaquan on the field. He has a very distinct voice and it allows us to make quick adjustments....even with 107,000 people yelling I can hear him." Brown also mentioned the unit's competitiveness, especially that of junior corner Joey Porter Jr., when asked what makes them so successful. "He might be most competitive guy on the defense," Brown said of Porter Jr. "He loves the one-on-one competitions." While Porter Jr., a Pittsburgh native and the son of former Steelers' star Joey Porter, struggled a bit against the Terrapins, his big performances earlier in the year against Ohio State and Auburn has helped open eyes of fans and scouts nationwide. When asked what makes him a special player, Franklin talked about Porter Jr.'s length, at 6-foot-2, and the fact that he's challenged himself in each offseason to improve. He added that Porter Jr. has become much better in zone coverage and that the next step is to be able challenge routes and receivers without conceding penalties. While Brisker, who is out of eligibility, is surely NFL bound, Brown and Porter Jr. will have a decision to make. Both are considered mid-round prospects should they leave for the 2022 draft. But if, like Brisker, they return for a final season, Penn State could once again have one of the nation's top secondaries and each could be looking at a high selection come 2023.

Other News and Notes from Tuesday