Ji'Ayir Brown, Joey Porter Jr. thrive in Nittany Lions' secondary
While Jaquan Brisker is the undoubted leader of the Penn State secondary, Ji'Ayir Brown and Joey Porter Jr. have put up big seasons of their own.
By now, just about everyone in the college football world knows the name Jaquan Brisker.
The Penn State redshirt senior safety made just about every preseason and mid-season All-American list you could find and is well on track to be named an All-American at the end of the season before being selected highly in the April's 2022 NFL Draft.'
Flying slightly under the radar, however, are teammates Ji'Ayir Brown and Joey Porter Jr.
Brown's 86-yard pick-six against Maryland this past weekend was his fourth on the season, a team high, and all but put the final nail in the coffin of the Terrapins. The Nittany Lions' starting free safety took a similar path to Brisker, attending Lackawanna College for two seasons before making the jump to Penn State. While he was solid in limited action in 2020, Brown has taken a big step forward in 2020 and recently became the first Penn State defensive Back Since Alan Zemaitis in 2005 to have at least four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Zemaitis, of course, is now back with the program as an assistant recruiting coordinator for James Franklin.
"He just continues to make plays and be around the ball," Franklin said of Brown during Tuesday's media availability. "I think his future is really bright, I do."
Affectionately known as Tig by his teammates and coaches, Brown has developed into one of the Big Ten's most dangerous ball hawks on the back end. His 82.8 coverage grade from PFF against Maryland was the highest on the team and one of the highest in the nation and combined with the pick, earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career. He now ranks first in the conference and third in all of FBS football in interceptions.
"They love football," Franklin said of the pairing of Brisker and Brown. "They love it. They're committed to being great and both have a maturity to them."
When speaking with the media after Franklin, Brown said that his bond with Brisker from their time together at Lackawanna College is something that has helped them at the next level.
"It's hard to explain," Brown said. "I can hear Jaquan on the field. He has a very distinct voice and it allows us to make quick adjustments....even with 107,000 people yelling I can hear him."
Brown also mentioned the unit's competitiveness, especially that of junior corner Joey Porter Jr., when asked what makes them so successful.
"He might be most competitive guy on the defense," Brown said of Porter Jr. "He loves the one-on-one competitions."
While Porter Jr., a Pittsburgh native and the son of former Steelers' star Joey Porter, struggled a bit against the Terrapins, his big performances earlier in the year against Ohio State and Auburn has helped open eyes of fans and scouts nationwide.
When asked what makes him a special player, Franklin talked about Porter Jr.'s length, at 6-foot-2, and the fact that he's challenged himself in each offseason to improve. He added that Porter Jr. has become much better in zone coverage and that the next step is to be able challenge routes and receivers without conceding penalties.
While Brisker, who is out of eligibility, is surely NFL bound, Brown and Porter Jr. will have a decision to make. Both are considered mid-round prospects should they leave for the 2022 draft. But if, like Brisker, they return for a final season, Penn State could once again have one of the nation's top secondaries and each could be looking at a high selection come 2023.
Other News and Notes from Tuesday
-True freshman safety Jaylen Reed has played four games and James Franklin says he'll continue to play the rest of the season, burning his redshirt. Both Franklin and Brown praised Reed's high football IQ and the speed at which is plays.
-Redshirt freshmen wide receiver Malick Meiga continues to have his name come up in Penn State circles. Franklin, Brown and Jahan Dotson mentioned the improvements that he's made to receive playing time recently. If he can remain healthy, Meiga could be a breakout candidate in 2022.
-Both Franklin and Brown praised Penn State's work to become one of the best red zone defenses in the country. Brown says it comes to a mentality that they can't give up points, while Franklin talked about it being a significant point of emphasis in the offseason.
-On struggles in the run game and whether the team has to run to be successful, Franklin said he's going to do whatever is necessary to win games, whether it's running the ball or throwing 50 times. Though the ultimate goal is to be able to win games regardless of how they have to do.
-Franklin said that Penn State has prepared for the last three weeks to face heavy offensive sets after the breakdown against Illinois. Added that he was surprised not to see more of it against Ohio State and Maryland, though he feels they'll be prepared for it against Michigan.
-On Fred Hansard's apology to Taulia Tagovailoa after their sideline incident on Saturday, Franklin said the team has suspended Hansard for the first half Saturday, but that the actions are not a larger indication of Hansard's character and he hopes that everyone realizes that.
-Jahan Dotson said he got a chance to work briefly with Chris Godwin and a significant amount with Tavon Austin the offseason down in Dallas.
-Dotson said that he's become more explosive and a better route runner in his time a Penn State, though he feels it's his hands that set him apart.
-On the aforementioned Meiga, Dotson said he's the most meticulous note taker in the receiver room and that even when he was injured, he was preparing like a starter.
-After his record-setting performance against Maryland, Deon Butler, whose record he broke, called to congratulate Dotson.
-Speaking briefly about his parents, Dotson said his father has been his biggest motivator and support system on and off the field, while his mother, who is battling multiple myleoma, is currently doing well.
