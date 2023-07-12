Happy Valley Insider

Penn State Football added another commitment to the class of 2024 in Mylachi Williams, a four-star defensive end out of the Philadelphia area, has been a primary target of the Penn State football team for a long time. Penn State and James Franklin were able to outlast pressure from schools like Notre Dame to land Williams.

Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and Penn State Rivals publisher Richie Schnyderite discuss the potential of Williams and where he ultimately projects for his future in Happy Valley. Plus, find out how the Penn State Nittany Lions evaluate and scout talent, contrary to what the recruiting industry produces.

Get the inside look at how Penn State is always able to discover the most value in prospects, who other scouts deem as 3-stars or low-rated players. Finally, is Liam Andrews the next player to commit? This is another defensive lineman that the Nittany Lions have listed high on their big board. Zach and Richie share inside details about Andrews potential commitment and why it will be happening sooner rather than later.