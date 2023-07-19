Happy Valley Insider

Penn State football is on the verge of landing not one, but TWO defensive line commitments in one week. At the moment, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions are expected to land both T.A. Cunningham and Liam Andrews. Andrews is announcing his commitment first on July 21, while Cunningham makes his decision on July 22. Defensive line coach Deion Barnes is really solidifying the outlook of the position group.

Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and the Locked On Podcast Network's Brian Smith team up to analyze what the commitments of Cunningham and Andrews would do for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Then, the two discuss where Penn State stands with Jaylen Harvey and the big change coming to Tyseer Denmark's playing career.

Plus, Penn State football recruiting does not stop! Pennsylvania class of 2025 offensive lineman Michael Carroll is projected to commit to the Nittany Lions. Get an early look at his player profile on this edition of Locked On Nittany Lions. Like and share this episode, comment what you think about Penn State's 2024 class, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!