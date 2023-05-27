New Jersey WR target Jaylan Hornsby schedules Penn State OV
Happy Valley Insider has learned that wide receiver target Jaylan Hornsby will be taking an official visit to Penn State next weekend. Happy Valley Insider was told of Hornsby's plans by Winslow Township head coach Bill Belton on Saturday morning.
The scheduling of his official visit was originally alluded to in our article from earlier this week on his transferring to Winslow Township where he'll play under former Nittany Lions' running back Bill Belton and offensive coordinator Christian Hackenberg.
Hornsby's official visit to Penn State will mean a reschedule of his prior scheduled official visit to in-state Rutgers. He also has one set to Texas A&M for June 16.
He also holds offers from Boston College, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Texas A&M Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Penn State currently holds 14 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class which ranks seventh in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Currently, there are a pair of FutureCasts in for Hornsby to land with Penn State, both from Happy Valley Insider.
