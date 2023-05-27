Happy Valley Insider has learned that wide receiver target Jaylan Hornsby will be taking an official visit to Penn State next weekend. Happy Valley Insider was told of Hornsby's plans by Winslow Township head coach Bill Belton on Saturday morning.

The scheduling of his official visit was originally alluded to in our article from earlier this week on his transferring to Winslow Township where he'll play under former Nittany Lions' running back Bill Belton and offensive coordinator Christian Hackenberg.